Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Renasant stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after buying an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

