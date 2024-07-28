Reliance (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance updated its Q3 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

Shares of RS stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.61. Reliance has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

