Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 205,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 108,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWOD. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 4,175.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 119,376 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.