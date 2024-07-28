Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Macquarie

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,447,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

