Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Update

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

