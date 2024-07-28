QUASA Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,076.53 and $823.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,756.32 or 1.00056655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00072934 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198807 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,115.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

