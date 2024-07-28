Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $62.31. 2,117,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

