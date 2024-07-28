Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. 712,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

