Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of monday.com worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of MNDY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.97. The stock had a trading volume of 410,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 626.25, a PEG ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

