Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 962,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,772. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

