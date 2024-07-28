Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $944,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after buying an additional 502,497 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 348,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

COPX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 1,360,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.