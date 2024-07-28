Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,843 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.46. 278,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,321. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

