Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 42,134 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,134 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded down $28.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.95. 718,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,063. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

