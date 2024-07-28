Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 32,732 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,539. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

