Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.57.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $273.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

