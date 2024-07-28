Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,234. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

