Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 34,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,532. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

