Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Fidelis Insurance worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 138,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

