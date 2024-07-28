Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $17.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

