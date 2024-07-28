Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,681 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $9,944,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.58. 175,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,298. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

