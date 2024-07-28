Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 20,644 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

