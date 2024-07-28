Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 12,354 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE CAAP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

