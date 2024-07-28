Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of JLL traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.83. 539,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $252.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

