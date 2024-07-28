Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 1,281,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $70.02.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

