Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $573.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

