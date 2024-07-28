Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Indivior as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 1st quarter worth about $2,518,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Indivior alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 1,487,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 4,735.71% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indivior

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.