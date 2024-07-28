Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

