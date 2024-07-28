Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.67 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 1,657,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,038. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

