Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 266,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,319. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

