Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $916,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE THG traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.57. 247,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.98. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

