Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.43 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 549,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

