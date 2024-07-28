Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD traded up $39.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,450.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

