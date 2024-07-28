Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.22 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $249,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.6 %

ELV traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.50. 1,434,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

