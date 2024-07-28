Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,180 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

POOL traded up $11.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

