Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.67 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 338.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 5,685,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,723. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

