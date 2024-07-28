Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 163.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FAF stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,162. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.