Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.41 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

CRBG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 2,003,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

