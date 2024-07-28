Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 660.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.