Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Entertainment worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,755,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242,994. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Get Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.