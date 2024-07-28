Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,339,000.

MOAT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 749,308 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

