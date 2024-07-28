Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Vertex worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,623,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vertex by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 307,892 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

