Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 155.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.32 per share, with a total value of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 122,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

