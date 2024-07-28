Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

