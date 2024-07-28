Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 68,178 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

