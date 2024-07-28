Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 16,684 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.85%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

