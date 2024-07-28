Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 16,534 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 860.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 170,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $388,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in AMETEK by 20.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 214,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.3% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AME traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.27. 864,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

