Qtum Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $281.06 million and $38.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.34 or 0.04790332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,251,618 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

