Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.06.

TSE:MAG opened at C$18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.29.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

