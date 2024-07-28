Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

