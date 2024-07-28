Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

BTG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

